‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Released Early From Federal Prison
HE’S BACK
“Pharma bro” Martin Shkreli, who infamously jacked up the price in 2015 of a lifesaving anti-parasitic drug from $13.50 a tablet to $750 and later purchased a one-off Wu-Tang Clan album for $2 million, has been released early from federal prison, according to his lawyer. He will now reside at a halfway house until his sentence ends on Sept. 14, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told CNBC. Shkreli was convicted in 2017 of defrauding investors at two different hedge funds, and was serving seven years at a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. He was picked up by a friend who later tweeted a picture of the two at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. In January, a federal judge banned Shkreli for life from the pharmaceutical industry.