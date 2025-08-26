‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Reveals Newborn’s Wild Name

Infamous price hiker and swindler “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has welcomed a child into the world, with an unusual moniker. May we present, Torque “EZMONEY$TAXX” Shkreli. As the head of Turing Pharmaceuticals in 2015, Shkreli controversially raised the price of his then-newly acquired Daraprim drug by nearly 4,000 percent from $7.50 per tablet to $750. After lying to investors and swindling them of millions, Shkreli, 42, was convicted of securities fraud in 2017 and served four years in prison. It’s not clear whether the unusual name is officially on the birth certificate of his newborn, but a video of the child squirming was posted on X with the message, “Welcome to the world! Torque ‘EZMONEY$TAXX’ Shkreli.” Shkreli was given a lifetime ban from the pharma industry after his conviction, upheld by a federal appeals court in New York in 2024. In October, he was ordered to repay $64.6 million of the profits he gained after the market monopolization and astronomical price hike of Daraprim, which is used to treat parasitic diseases.

