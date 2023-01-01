Pharma Millionaire Who Killed Son Is Found Dead After Bail Revoked
MYSTERY
A pharma millionaire convicted of killing her 8-year-old son has been found dead a day after her bail was ordered revoked in a legal battle for a new trial. Gigi Jordan, 62, was found dead early Friday in a rented apartment in Brooklyn, according to her lawyer. Jordan was sentenced to 18 years in prison after she was found guilty of manslaughter in November 2014 for the killing of her autistic son four years earlier. She admitted to using a syringe to pour a lethal dose of medications down her son’s throat but claimed it was meant to be a murder-suicide after she began to fear one of her ex-husbands. Her death came a day after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued an order that would send her back to prison; she was released on bail to pursue appeals in 2020. “It’s unbelievably sad. Gigi Jordan had a lot to offer society,” her lawyer, Norman Siegel, told the New York Daily News. The cause of Jordan’s death was not immediately known, but a law enforcement source quoted by the Daily News said a note was found at the scene.