Phil Collins Takes Final Bow at Genesis’ Emotional Farewell Concert
YOU’LL BE IN MY HEART
Going out on a high note, prog-rock legend Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates performed their final show at London’s O2 arena Saturday night. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins, 71, announced to the crowd early into their 23-song set. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” Also present onstage at the concert were core band members Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, as well as Collins’ son, Nicholas, who stepped in for his father on the drums. Former frontman Peter Gabriel watched the show from the audience, according to Rolling Stone. Genesis, which was formed in 1967, embarked on its “Last Domino?” tour last September following a 14-year show hiatus. Collins, Genesis’ drummer and lead singer, sang at Saturday night’s set sitting down. A number of severe physical health issues over the years have left the musician “barely” able to hold a drumstick, he revealed to the BBC last year. Along with back, hip, and foot problems, injuries to his neck and nerve damage in his hands sustained while drumming have contributed to his deteriorating health, the eight-time Grammy Award winner has said.