Phil Donahue’s Former Mansion Set to be Torn Down After Takeover by Vermin

In 2020, Peggy and Gary Reiner bought a Connecticut “Gold Coast” mansion formerly owned by Phil Donahue for $16.5 million and built a home more than twice the size right next door. Now, in a bid to tear down the talk show pioneer’s former home, she’s claiming that the building has become overrun with vermin—and has a roof that’s caving in. “It’s been infested by lots of different types of rats and rodents and moths, and we’ve had a really hard time…it’s falling apart, it’s under [not up to] code,” she told the town’s Historic Commission recently, according to the New York Post. “It kind of is not savable, sadly.” The Reiners have since scheduled the building for demolition starting in September.