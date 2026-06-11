Trumpy Golfer Banned From Club For Allegedly Creeping on Female Employee

One of professional golf’s biggest superstars has been permanently booted from his hometown golf club for allegedly groping a female employee.

Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion and a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, was banned from The Farms Golf Club outside his hometown in San Diego, California, after a club employee accused him of inappropriate physical contact with her, Golf Digest revealed Thursday.

The 55-year-old golfer allegedly approached the employee at the clubhouse before going outside to play a round.

The employee reportedly flagged the alleged encounter with Mickelson to her supervisors, who directly confronted him with the accusation on the course and ordered him to leave the course mid-round.

Mickelson is a six-time major championship winner. Kyle Terada/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Farms shared a statement on the incident with Golf Digest, saying the club “is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct.”

“Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident, and took decisive action,” the statement read. “This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

Multiple sources confirmed to the magazine that the individual was Mickelson.

Mickelson's greatest rival is Tiger Woods, who is in a relationship with Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump. Kyle Terada/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The magazine also reported that Mickelson’s photo was taken off the wall inside the clubhouse as a result of the incident.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Mickelson’s agent, Steve Loy, and lawyer, Tom Clare, for comment.

Clare told Golf Digest in a statement on Wednesday that “there is a great deal of misinformation circulating” around the incident and said that the golfer “is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual trafficking in speculation or false rumors.”

Mickelson, who shares three children with his wife, Amy, has shrouded multiple controversies behind his accessible and charismatic public persona.

In 2016, the golfer had to repay almost $1 million as a nominal defendant in a federal insider trading investigation that resulted in his friend and noted gambler Billy Walters being sentenced to five years in prison.

Walters alleged in his 2023 autobiography that Mickelson, the oldest major champion in golf history, had made over $1 billion from sports bets over the past three decades, and that he had to talk the golfer out of betting on the 2012 Ryder Cup that he was participating in.

His central role in helping to launch the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf tour came under scrutiny when he was quoted as calling the league’s Saudi backers “scary motherf----s” and admitted to joining the league as a way to gain leverage over the PGA Tour.

MAGA golfer Bryson DeChambeau participates in a LIV Golf event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Stringer/REUTERS

In February, Mickelson announced that he would step away from competing in golf events while he and his wife attended to an undisclosed family health matter.