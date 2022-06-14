Phil Mickelson Expresses ‘Deepest Sympathy’ for 9/11 Victims After Saudi Golf ‘Betrayal’
AWKWARD
Phil Mickelson says he has the “deepest sympathy and empathy” for the families of the victims of the 9/11 attacks after he was criticized for joining the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour. A group representing victims’ families and survivors of the deadliest terror attacks on U.S. soil last week wrote to Mickelson and other golfers who joined the controversial new golf series, accusing them of sportswashing and adding that their participation in LIV Golf represents “a betrayal not only of us, but of all your countrymen.” The letter added that Osama bin Laden and 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudis. Asked about the letter Monday, Mickelson said: “I would say to everyone that has lost loved ones, lost friends on 9/11 that I have deep, deep empathy for them. I can’t emphasize that enough. I have the deepest of sympathy and empathy for them.” Mickelson, who previously described the Saudi regime as “scary motherfuckers,” joined the Saudi tour in June for a reported $200 million.