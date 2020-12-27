CHEAT SHEET
Phil Niekro, Hall of Fame Knuckleballer, Dead at 81
Phil Niekro, whose devastating knuckleball flummoxed hitters throughout 24 MLB seasons en route to a Hall of Fame induction, died on Saturday night in his sleep from cancer. He was 81. Born and raised in Ohio, Niekro made his MLB debut in 1964 for the Milwaukee Braves. When the team relocated to Atlanta in 1966, Niekro stayed — for 18 years, returning for one last curtain call season in 1987. “He was a constant presence over the years, in our clubhouse, our alumni activities and throughout Braves Country,” the team said in a statement. “We will forever be grateful for having him be such an important part of our organization.”