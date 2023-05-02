Vermont Will Let Non-Residents Use Assisted Suicide Law
FREE TO CHOOSE
Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill Tuesday that makes his state of Vermont the first in the nation to change its medically assisted suicide law to accommodate out-of-staters. Last year, Oregon agreed to stop enforcing the residency requirement of its law following a court settlement. But Vermont, one of 10 states that allow medically assisted suicide, is the first state to remove that requirement altogether. “We are grateful to Vermont lawmakers for recognizing that a state border shouldn’t determine if you die peacefully or in agony,” said Kim Callinan, president and CEO of the nonprofit Compassion & Choices, in a statement. “Patients routinely travel to other states to utilize the best healthcare options. There is no rational reason they shouldn’t be able to travel to another state to access medical aid in dying if the state they live in doesn’t offer it.”