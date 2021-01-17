Convicted Murderer and Music Producer Phil Spector Dead at 81
KILLER GENIUS
Legendary music producer-turned-murderer Phil Spector has died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 81, according to TMZ. Before being convicted in 2009 of murdering American actress and fashion model Lana Clarkson in 2003, Spector was a prolific producer, working with the Beatles on some of their most famous hits, including “Let it Be,” “The Long and Winding Road,” “Get Back,” and John Lennon’s solo blockbuster “Imagine.” He also produced the Righteous Brothers’ “You Lost That Loving Feeling” and the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.
Spector was later convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 in a sensational trial, in which he called Clarkson’s death an “accidental suicide after she kissed the gun.” Spector was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison in 2009, where he reportedly contracted COVID-19 four weeks ago. He died in hospital from complications.