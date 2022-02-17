12-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Brutal Beating Death of 70-Year-Old Man
A 12-year-old Philadelphia boy is accused of fatally beating a 70-year-old Asian American man during a brutal carjacking attack. The boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, allegedly joined two others in carrying out the deadly assault. A 16-year-old and 18-year-old also face murder charges in connection with the Dec. 2 carjacking, according to Philadelphia police. The victim, Chung Yan Chin, was left clinging to life in a hospital after prosecutors say the three youths threw him to the ground and pummeled him before making off with his vehicle. He suffered a brain injury and died on Dec. 21. The 12-year-old faces a court hearing next week, while 18-year-old John Nusslein faces a court hearing for murder charges in April. The 16-year-old, identified by police as Qiyam Muhammad, has an arrest warrant out for him but is not yet in custody, authorities said.