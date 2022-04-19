CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
76ers Fan Murdered After Picking Up Chinese Takeout for Watch Party, Cops Say
SENSELESS
Read it at NBC Philadelphia
A 21-year-old returning from a food run during a football watch party was shot dead on Monday night, according to Philadelphia authorities. Gregory Battle had gone out to pick up Chinese takeout in the middle of a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, and was killed after a hail of gunfire struck him just outside the party. At least half a dozen bullets were fired in the incident, according to police, some of which struck the house, where roughly 10 other people, including several children, were inside watching the game. With an investigation ongoing, no arrests had been made in Battle’s death as of Tuesday afternoon.