    Daphne Goggins, Philadelphia Activist Who Urged Black Voters to Join GOP, Dies From COVID-19

    Arya Hodjat

    Daphne Goggins, a former Philadelphia mayoral candidate and voracious supporter of President Donald Trump, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 30, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Monday. Goggins gained notoriety in 2017 for calling the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a “hoax” on CNN. She would briefly run for mayor in 2019, dropping out of the race after accusing the Philadelphia Republican Party of being “not ready at this time to support a minority candidate.” Goggins leaves behind three children, according to a GoFundMe set up to help her family.

