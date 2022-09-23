A Pennsylvania anti-abortion protester was arrested Friday for allegedly shoving a 72-year-old volunteer patient escort to the ground, according to an indictment unsealed in Philadelphia federal court. Prosecutors say Mark Houck, 47, was picketing outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philly last October when he attacked the senior, who was helping two patients into the facility. The extent of the victim’s injuries are not specified, but the indictment states the person “required medical attention.” Houck, whose website describes him as “an author, lecturer, radio host, activist and passionate Catholic” who previously worked as a “full-time chastity educator,” now faces felony charges. He does not have a lawyer listed in court records.