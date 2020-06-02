Philadelphia Congressman Says His Office Was Looted
Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle says his district office was broken into and looted Monday night in the midst of protests gripping Philadelphia. Boyle, who tweeted about the break-in just after 9:30pm Monday night, said that local authorities had been notified. Soon after, he tweeted that if the looters were looking for voter registration forms he “would be totally cool with that.”
The break-in came amid another day of protest and clashes with police in Philly. Protesters clogged a highway in the city during rush hour, bringing traffic to a halt; police deployed tear gas after members of the crowd threw rocks and bottles, according to NBC10 Philadelphia. Over the weekend, 429 people were arrested and 236 commercial burglaries and 378 fires were reported.