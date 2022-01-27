Cop Grabbed Driver’s Gun and Got Dragged Five Blocks, Police Say
LUCKY TO BE ALIVE
A Philadelphia cop got dragged five blocks after grabbing a driver’s firearm and refusing to let go, according to a dramatic police incident report. The encounter took place Tuesday night when authorities stopped a male driver who reached for a firearm in his front pocket, police said. One officer grabbed the arm of the driver, who then allegedly hit the accelerator and sped off with the officer hanging out of the vehicle. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told local outlet KYW the driver sped away “while the officer was holding on for his life and also holding on to the gun that this driver had in his right front pocket... The entire time, dragging the police officer, who was partially inside of the vehicle, laying on the driver with his upper body, and his legs were hanging out of the driver door.” The driver carried on for half a mile before slamming into two other vehicles. The officer only suffered cuts and bruises. The driver was arrested.