CHEAT SHEET
HAND IN YOUR BADGE
13 Philadelphia Cops to Be Fired Over Racist and Offensive Facebook Posts: Report
As many as 13 Philadelphia police officers are expected to be fired over racist or offensive Facebook posts this week, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The cops are expected to be suspended with intent to dismiss in a process that is reportedly set to begin Friday. The names of the officers of the content of their posts hasn’t been revealed. Capt. Sekou Kinebrew, a police spokesperson, said the department’s investigation into the social-media scandal is ongoing. The department has reportedly reviewed more than 3,000 posts made by more than 300 officers. A database of the posts was published in June by a group called the Plain View Project. The researchers behind the database said they flagged posts allegedly made by officers that the researchers considered racist, supported acts of violence, or were otherwise offensive.