Philadelphia Dem Primary Winner Forced to Ditch Victory Party for Surgery
PARTY POOPER
Former city councilmember and state representative Cherelle Parker may have won the 2023 Democratic primary in the Philadelphia mayoral race, but her day soon took a turn for the worse when she was hospitalized for emergency dental surgery and left unable to appear at her own victory party. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the surprise twist “required immediate medical attention,” campaign spokesperson, Aren Platt, said in an emailed statement to the outlet after midnight on Wednesday. Parker was receiving care at the University of Pennsylvania for “a recent dental issue,” Platt said, while adding: “Cherelle looks forward to celebrating with all of her friends and supporters and thanks all of Philadelphia for making history tonight!” Parker had earlier told the outlet that she had dental surgery on Friday to get a tooth removed; surgery she had been ignoring since February. Despite the unexpected turn of events, the victory party went ahead without Parker, and supporters “danced around in bright orange Team Parker apparel,” The Inquirer noted. According to the Associated Press, Parker is likely to become the city’s 100th mayor and, historically, the first woman to serve in the role.