Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on felony rape and kidnapping charges by a grand jury, just days before he’s set to play in the Super Bowl. Sills, 25, allegedly raped the victim in December 2019 and held her against her will. The alleged assault was immediately reported, according to the Ohio attorney general’s office. He’s ordered to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court court Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles haven’t commented on the indictment or indicated whether Sills will be on the team’s roster going forward.