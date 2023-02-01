CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Philadelphia Eagles Lineman Indicted for Rape and Kidnapping Days Before Super Bowl

    AWFUL

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Josh Sills in his Philadelphia Eagles jersey

    Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on felony rape and kidnapping charges by a grand jury, just days before he’s set to play in the Super Bowl. Sills, 25, allegedly raped the victim in December 2019 and held her against her will. The alleged assault was immediately reported, according to the Ohio attorney general’s office. He’s ordered to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court court Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles haven’t commented on the indictment or indicated whether Sills will be on the team’s roster going forward.

    Read it at CNN