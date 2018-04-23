Philadelphia Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Laments ‘Disastrous’ Trump Presidency

CHEAT SHEET
Jeffrey Lurie, the owner of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, called the Trump presidency “disastrous” in secretly recorded audio obtained by The New York Times. The revelation comes as the Eagles are likely set to visit the White House for the team’s Super Bowl celebration with the president. “Another fact I want to throw out there: Many of us have no interest in supporting President Trump,” Lurie said, adding that “many of us” view that Trump presidency as “disastrous.” Lurie has encouraged his players’ efforts to highlight social injustices through the “kneeling” protests that gripped much of the National Football League last season.