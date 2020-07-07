Eagles Player DeSean Jackson Won’t Be Sacked for Fake Hitler Posts
The Philadelphia Eagles said Tuesday they had spoken to DeSean Jackson about a series of anti-Semitic posts on his Instagram account but stopped short of outlining any concrete action against the wide receiver. Jackson shared quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler stating that Black people are the “real Children of Israel” and that white Jewish people are to blame for violence against Black people. He later said the post had been misunderstood and that he has “no hatred” for anyone. Former Eagles president Joe Banner wrote in a tweet Monday that any white player who said anything “as outrageous as what DeSean Jackson said about Jews” would most likely be sanctioned. On Tuesday, the Eagles said in a statement that Jackson’s posts were “offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling” and the franchise reiterated to Jackson the importance of apologizing and using his platform for unity.