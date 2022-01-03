Eagles QB Helps Fallen Fans After Railing Collapses Mere Inches From Him
CLOSE CALL
A railing at FedEx Field collapsed Sunday following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Washington Football Team, sending fans toppling into a north tunnel’s entrance, missing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts by mere inches. Hurts, who sidestepped the falling fans, helped a few to their feet and stopped briefly to pose for pictures, smiling. At least five fans fell, none of whom appeared to be injured, according to a Washington Football Team statement. A spokesperson for the team said that the collapsed railing was in the stadium’s ADA-accessible section, which is not built to accommodate as many fans as it was holding on Sunday, according to The Washington Post. The league will probe the incident, a spokesperson said. “I’m just happy everybody’s safe from it,” Hurts said after the game. “That’s crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation. I’m just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it.” Philadelphia beat Washington 20-16, eliminating them from playoff contention.