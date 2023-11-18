Philadelphia Eagles Release First-Round Pick 30 Years After He Played NFL
NEVER TOO LATE
The Philadelphia Eagles have released their first-round draft pick on Thursday—nearly three decades after drafting him. Bernard Williams started in all 16 games in 1994 and was named to the league’s All-Rookie team. However, he tested positive for marijuana use, and then again three months later which resulted in him being banned for the 1995 season. He was eligible to play in 1996 but never applied for reinstatement after a series of personal tragedies saw him turn to marijuana. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that his father died while he was in high school, followed by his grandparents, and a close friend. Soon after, his aunt Alice Johnson, who would later be pardoned by President Donald Trump, was sentenced to life in prison on drug charges and his mom told him on draft day that she had breast cancer. He was also beaten up by Memphis cops shortly before heading to Philadelphia. Williams, now 51, was still in the Eagles’ system until he was released on Thursday, meaning he then landed on waivers making him a free agent.