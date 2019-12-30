Philadelphia Expected to Appoint First Black Female Police Chief
Philadelphia is expected to get its first black female police chief ever, months after the last commissioner abruptly resigned after he was accused of sexual harassment by two female officers. Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to announce Monday his pick, which is reported to be Portland, Oregon Police Chief Danielle Outlaw. Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter took office in August following Commissioner Richard Ross’ resignation. Outlaw has served as the top-ranking police official for the Portland for over two years and was an officer for the Oakland police department for 20 years. Her Portland city biography says she is “a believer in the power of connectivity and continued learning.” Outlaw faces leading a department rife with controversy following the sexual-harassment claims and more than 70 officers who were probed for having posted racist or inappropriate content on social media, 13 of whom were fired or resigned.