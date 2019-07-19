CHEAT SHEET
Man Scales Down 19-Story Building on Fire in West Philadelphia
As a fire broke out in a 19-story building in Philadelphia, a man was seen scaling down at least 15 floors of the high-rise. He appeared to be holding on to wiring in a video shot by ABC 6, and moving down the building in an apparently nonchalant manner before making it to the ground safely. The fire began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night in West Philadelphia, where firefighters responded to smoke coming out of the upper floors of the building. Some residents are reportedly unaccounted for after the building was evacuated. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a first responder was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Authorities said the cause of the fire may be the trash compactor.