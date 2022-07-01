Russia Arrests Flyers’ Ivan Fedotov for Being ‘Army Draft Dodger’
Philadelphia Flyers hockey player Ivan Fedotov has been arrested by Russian police and accused of evading military service. Fedotov led the Russian Olympic Committee to a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics but signed with the Flyers in May, terminating his contract with Moscow’s CSKA hockey club in May. Because the team is owned by the government, players are technically considered military personnel. It’s been speculated that by joining the Philadelphia Flyers NHL team, Russia can charge him with evading military service. Russian media reported that the military prosecutor’s office issued an arrest request, saying that “there are sufficient grounds to consider Fedotov an army draft dodger.” He could spend up to two years in prison if convicted for the violation. Moscow’s CSKA issued a statement, expressing confidence that “the competent authorities will sort out this situation.”