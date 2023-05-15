‘Philadelphia Inquirer’ Abandons Sunday Edition After Cyberattack
ONGOING THREAT
The Philadelphia Inquirer—one of the country’s largest metropolitan newspapers—was brought to its knees over the weekend after a cyberattack, the outlet admitted in an article online Sunday night. The company was unable to print its normal Sunday edition because of the incident, which also left employees unable to enter the newspaper’s offices and caused the website’s backend to crash. Details surrounding the attack—such as who was responsible or the extent of the damage inflicted—were unclear Sunday, though employees said they did expect to print Monday’s paper. The publisher Lisa Hughes said she was “currently unable to provide an exact timeline” for the company’s production schedule to return to normal. “We will keep our employees and readers informed as we learn more,” she added.