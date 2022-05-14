Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board Says GOP Candidates Are Too Nuts to Endorse
‘SAD STATE OF AFFAIRS’
Pennsylvania will be holding primaries for governor and senator on Tuesday, but The Philadelphia Inquirer won’t be endorsing any Republicans this year because the paper says none are “operating in the same reality.” In a blistering editorial on Friday, the board said that while it has historically leaned toward Democrats, it has also endorsed Republicans “even when a candidate’s views didn’t exactly align” with their own. However, when sending out surveys to Pennsylvania GOP candidates in the Senate primary, only one would even acknowledge that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. “How do you find points of agreement when you can’t reach common ground on facts so basic that they could be used in a field sobriety test?” the editorial board wrote. And although the GOPers in this year’s gubernatorial primary conceded that Trump’s lie about winning was, and continues to be, a lie, their extreme views on abortion were dubbed a “sad state of affairs” by the editorial board.