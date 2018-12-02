Philadelphia Landlord Finds Tenants Cutting Up Blood-Soaked Carpet

Read it at NBC
After a Philadelphia landlord went to collect rent, he instead found three tenants cutting up a blood-soaked carpet with a body wrapped inside, police said. According to the suspect's neighbors when the landlord arrived around 2:30 p.m. Saturday the tenants said they didn't have rent, the landlord then noticed carpet missing and the trio acting suspiciously. When police arrived they found a body in the basement rolled in carpet. Two men and one woman were taken into custody, but have not been charged yet.