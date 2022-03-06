CHEAT SHEET
Philly Man Surrenders After Triple Stabbing of Mom and Kids
A man who turned himself in after a triple stabbing in Philadelphia was positively identified by his hospitalized victims, according to authorities. During the Sunday afternoon incident, which occurred in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood, the unnamed suspect stabbed a 37-year-old woman multiple times. Her 15- and 10-year-old sons were also both stabbed in the backs of their heads. All three were transported to a nearby hospital, where the boys were stabilized. Their mother remains in critical condition. The victims were all of Asian descent, according to a news release put out by the Philadelphia Police. Officials did not elaborate on whether the stabbing was being investigated as a possible hate crime.