Philadelphia Mayor and Police Commissioner Apologize for Tear Gassing of Protesters

Read it at Philadelphia Inquirer
Philadelphia’s mayor and police commissioner apologized Thursday for allowing protesters to be tear-gassed in early June and later attempting to justify the action with inaccurate information. After the city’s police tear-gassed protesters blocking a major highway in early June, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that use of the chemical agent was warranted because protesters had thrown rocks at police officers and cars. Police dashcam video shows that explanation to be untrue, and Kenney said at a press conference, “I now know that my statements were based on inaccurate information being relayed from the scene.” Both he and Outlaw told protesters they were sorry. Outlaw has temporarily forbidden the use of tear gas against crowds and demoted the officer responsible for deploying it at the demonstration.