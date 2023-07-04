Philadelphia Mayor Begs For Gun Reform After Mass Shooting
‘I AM OUTRAGED’
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney took to Twitter on Tuesday to call for gun reform after a mass shooting in Pennsylvania left five dead and several other injured. “I am outraged that mass shootings like this continue to happen across the U.S.,” Kenny said. “I’m heartbroken for the families who lost loved ones and for all the neighbors traumatized in the wake of this shocking and disturbing incident. Philadelphia mourns with you.” Thanking the police for their timely response to Monday’s shooting in the southwest Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section, where a gunman randomly shot randomly with an AR-15, the mayor then stressed that the country needs to “re-examine its conscience and figure out how to get guns out of dangerous hands.” “A person walking down a street with an AR-style rifle and shooting randomly at people is a disgraceful but all-too-common situation in America,” he added. “This was a terrible and tragic situation that traumatized a community. We are begging Congress to protect lives and do something about America’s gun problem.”