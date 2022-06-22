Philadelphia Mayor Offers $20K Reward for Info on Filipino Lawyer’s Killer
SLAIN ON VACATION
After a vacationing Filipino lawyer was gunned down in cold blood in Philadelphia last weekend, the city’s mayor is now offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the shooter’s arrest. John Albert Laylo was visiting the U.S. and was in an Uber on the way to Philadelphia airport when someone in a nearby car fired several rounds into their taxi at a red light. Laylo was hit in the head and died in the hospital on Sunday. “I am sorry. It’s terrible,” Philippines Consul General Elmer Cato quoted Mayor Jim Kenney as having told him during a meeting at Philadelphia City Hall. Cato added that Kenney had offered the reward and promised Laylo’s mother, Leah, “that everything will be done to bring whoever is responsible for the death of her son to justice.” Leah shared her anguish in a Facebook post on Sunday.