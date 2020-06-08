CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Philly Police Inspector Joseph Bologna Charged with Assaulting Protester

    EXCESSIVE FORCE

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    William Thomas Cain/Getty

    Philadelphia Staff Police Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr. surrendered himself Monday to face aggravated assault charges after a video of Bologna beating a Temple University student at a June 1 Black Lives Matter protest circulated on social media. Dozens of Bologna’s fellow officers applauded him in a show of support as he left the Fraternal Order of Police lodge to turn himself in.  

    District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Friday that his office would charge Bologna with a crime after Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw removed the inspector from street duty and promised a thorough internal affairs investigation. Some of Bologna’s fellow officers started a GoFundMe page for the officer with a description indicating the officers believe Bologna used necessary force to put down a riot—despite those in attendance saying it was a peaceful demonstration.

    “They just started beating people,” said Matthew VanDyke, who caught the incident on camera. “It was a bizarre escalation of force that came out of nowhere. The police just went nuts.”

    Read it at The Philadelphia Inquirer