Philly Police Inspector Joseph Bologna Charged with Assaulting Protester
Philadelphia Staff Police Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr. surrendered himself Monday to face aggravated assault charges after a video of Bologna beating a Temple University student at a June 1 Black Lives Matter protest circulated on social media. Dozens of Bologna’s fellow officers applauded him in a show of support as he left the Fraternal Order of Police lodge to turn himself in.
District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Friday that his office would charge Bologna with a crime after Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw removed the inspector from street duty and promised a thorough internal affairs investigation. Some of Bologna’s fellow officers started a GoFundMe page for the officer with a description indicating the officers believe Bologna used necessary force to put down a riot—despite those in attendance saying it was a peaceful demonstration.
“They just started beating people,” said Matthew VanDyke, who caught the incident on camera. “It was a bizarre escalation of force that came out of nowhere. The police just went nuts.”