Philadelphia Police Pull Man Off Bus for Not Wearing a Mask

    The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority abandoned its mandatory mask policy Friday after a video of police pulling a rider off a bus for refusing to wear a mask earlier that day went viral. The video showed an unidentified man riding a bus in Philadelphia on Friday morning who refused the driver’s request to wear a mask. Police pulled him out of the vehicle to the sidewalk as he shouted profanities. After the incident, SEPTA told NBC the agency would no longer enforce the mask policy: “While SEPTA urges riders to cover their faces, those who refuse will not be barred entry to the system.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended everyone wear a mask, reversing course from last month when such measures were deemed unnecessary.