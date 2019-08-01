CHEAT SHEET
Seven Philadelphia Cops Resign After Racist Facebook-Post Scandal
Seven Philadelphia police officers whose offensive Facebook posts were exposed in an online database have resigned in the last two weeks, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. It was previously announced that 13 cops would be fired over the scandal, which began in June with the publication of a database that exposed a catalogue of racist Facebook posts allegedly made by officers in Philadelphia and seven other jurisdictions. Police spokesperson Capt. Sekou Kinebrew refused to confirm whether the seven officers who resigned were among the 13 due to be fired. The database reportedly included posts from about 330 active Philadelphia cops. The scandal has provoked mass protests outside police headquarters.