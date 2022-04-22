CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Philly Dumps Mask Mandate Just 3 Days After Bringing It Back
REVERSE, REVERSE!
Read it at Associated Press
Philadelphia may be a little confused about how to handle its coronavirus cases. Health officials have announced that the city will end its indoor mask mandate—which went into effect Monday due to a sharp uptick in COVID infections. Philadelphia became the first major city to reinstate COVID face coverings, leading to major pushback. During the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate Thursday night, Democratic frontrunner Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said the mandate was a step “backward” and that people “have to move past COVID. We have to rebuild our business community. We have to get—and keep—our kids back in school.” Due to “decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts,” health officials voted to reverse the mandate.