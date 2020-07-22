Philadelphia SWAT Officer Faces Assault Charge for Pepper Spraying Kneeling Protesters
INTERFERED WITH RIGHTS
The Philadelphia SWAT officer who was recorded pepper spraying protesters and pulling down their masks turned himself in Wednesday to face criminal charges. Richard P. Nicoletti is expected to be charged with simple assault, official oppression, reckless endangerment, and possession of an instrument of crime. District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement that Nicoletti “interfered with Philadelphians’ and Americans’ peaceful exercise of their sacred constitutional rights of free speech and assembly.”
However, Nicoletti’s attorney, Fortunato Perri, Jr., claims he was simply following orders. “His unit was ordered by commanders to clear the highway with the approved use of tear gas and pepper spray,” Perri said. “The city’s leadership was given the opportunity to apologize for approving the use of force, but Nicoletti finds himself fired and charged with crimes.”