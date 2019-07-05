CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
YIKES
Philadelphia to Fix Spelling Error on Patti LaBelle’s Namesake Street
Read it at The Philadelphia Inquirer
Singer Patti LaBelle’s namesake street in Philadelphia was misspelled, prompting city authorities to take down the signs with the spelling error and create new ones. Deana Gamble, communications director for the city, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the Streets Department left out the capital “B” in “LaBelle” and the city would put up the new signs with the correct spelling next week. In a ceremony honoring the Philly singer, LaBelle put her signature on a sign with the correct spelling—but the ones installed read “Patti Labelle Way.” LaBelle, R&B group Boyz II Men, and boxer Muhammad Ali all have streets named after them in the city.