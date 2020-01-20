Philanthropist Loses $15M Betting on the Wrong Teams

Read it at Houston Chronicle
A Texas businessman and philanthropist has given away a fortune—to sports betting books. Jim McIngvale, known as Mattress Mack because of his furniture empire, flew to Mississippi over the weekend to place two $500,000 bets for the Tennessee Titans to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, and lost. A week ago, he blew $1 million betting that the Houston Texans would vanquish the Chiefs. Of course, as the Houston Chronicle notes, that all pales in comparison to the $13 million losing bet he placed in October for the Houston Astros to win the World Series.