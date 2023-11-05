CHEAT SHEET
Radio Anchor Executed While Fans Watched Live on Facebook
A radio news anchor in the Philippines was shot dead while broadcasting—to the horror of viewers watching his show live on Facebook. The Associated Press reports the assailant posed as a listener to gain access to the home-based station of Juan Jumalon, fired at him twice, and then fled with a gold necklace on a motorbike. The motive was unknown, but President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said “attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions.”