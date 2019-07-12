CHEAT SHEET
LOOKING AFTER THEIR OWN
Cop Fired for Fatal Shooting ‘Re-Hired to Get Lifetime Pension’
A former Mesa, Arizona, police officer who shot an unarmed man dead and was fired from his job was rehired by city officials to give him access to a special pension, Arizona news outlet ABC15 reports. The move means Brailsford is now considered medically retired, not fired. Brailsford shot Daniel Shaver dead in January 2016—he was fired from the police department and charged with murder, but was acquitted at trial in 2017. In 2018, he signed an agreement with the city of Mesa to be rehired temporarily to allow him to apply for an accidental disability pension and medical retirement. The agreement meant he was not allowed to do any work or get a salary. Brailsford submitted a claim of post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from the Shaver shooting incident. Brailsford, 28, now receives a monthly check for $2,569.21 and will get the pension for the rest of his life.