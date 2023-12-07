Candidate for George Santos’ House Seat Convicted in Jan. 6 Case
A PERFECT REPLACEMENT
A candidate running for former Rep. George Santos’ (R-NY) seat was found guilty of five charges in relation to his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, according to a press release from the U.S. Justice Department. Philip Sean Grillo, who testified at his trial that he had “no idea” Congress voted at the Capitol building, was convicted over a felony offense of obstructing an official preceding and misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Prosecutors claimed Grillo, 49, got into the Capitol through a broken window and immediately proceeded to push officers, smok marijuana while shouting “stop the steal” and “fight for Trump.” “We f—ing did it, you understand? We stormed the Capitol. We shut it down,” he said while filming himself. Grillo, a New York City resident, is one of the at least 19 people who have declared a bid to replace Santos following his expulsion.