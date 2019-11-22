YIKES
Plane Engine Spews Flames, Makes Emergency Landing at LAX
A Philippine Airlines flight made an emergency landing at LAX shortly after takeoff on Thursday after one of its engines started spewing flames, CBS LA reports. Flight 113, on a Boeing 777, departed the Los Angeles airport at 11 a.m. and safely landed after about an hour in the air. According to an LAX spokesperson, one of the engines caught on fire due to a mechanical issue. Officials said there was no visible active fire upon the plane landing. One passenger told the news station that they heard “four large bangs” right after takeoff. “The right side, interior side engine blew up and was on fire,” the passenger said. Passengers were reportedly screaming and crying inside the plane, before they disembarked and were transferred to another flight. No serious injuries were reported. Philippine Airlines has not commented publicly on the matter.