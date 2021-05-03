Philippine Foreign Minister to China: ‘Get the F**k Out’
TALKING S**T
Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin on Monday made a not-so-subtle demand for China to get hundreds of its ships out of his country’s waters in the South China Sea. “China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see… O…GET THE FUCK OUT,” Locsin tweeted to his 634,000 followers. “What are you doing to our friendship? You. Not us. We’re trying. You. You’re like an ugly oaf forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend; not to father a Chinese province…”
Reuters, which first reported Locsin’s online posting, noted that although China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a 2016 arbitration tribunal ruled that China’s assertion contravenes international law. China has said the vessels within the Philippines’ 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone were fishing boats trying to avoid rough seas. However, Philippine officials think the vessels are operated by Chinese militias.