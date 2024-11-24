Cheat Sheet
1

Philippine Vice President Openly Threatens to Assassinate President

ASSASSIN'S CREED
Sean Craig
Published 11.24.24 12:20PM EST 
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte speaks during the kick-off rally for the New Philippines movement at Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 28, 2024.
Jam Sta Rosa/AFP

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday that she hired an assassin to kill the country’s president, his wife and the speaker of the House of Representatives if she turns up dead. “I’ve given my order, ‘If I die, don’t stop until you’ve killed them.’ And he said, ’yes,’” the vice president told a shocked news conference. Officials said they considered her words, aimed at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., “serious and a matter of national security.” Duterte and Marcos ran together on a unity ticket in 2022 only to have a bitter falling out that saw her resign from his cabinet. The vice president takes over if the president dies and serves the rest of their term, according to the Philippine Constitution. Duterte is the daughter of controversial former President Rodrigo Duterte, who encouraged the execution-style extrajudicial murders of drug users and alleged criminals and who admitted to running his own “death squad” when he was mayor of Davao City. House leaders called for a probe into Duterte’s threat on Sunday.

Read it at Philippine Daily Inquirer

2
Tourist's Leg Amputated in High-Stakes, 20-Hour Rescue
TRAPPED IN TASMANIA
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.24.24 11:50AM EST 
A man is rescuedfrom the Franklin River in south west Tasmania on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
An intensive care flight paramedic who responded to the scene described it as “the most challenging case that I have ever taken part in.” Tasmania Police

A 69-year-old Lithuanian man was forced to undergo an emergency leg amputation during a 20-hour rescue operation in the Tasmanian wilderness. The man, who remains in critical condition, arrived at Tasmania’s Royal Hobart hospital on Sunday. He had been participating in a multi-day rafting trip with a group of tourists on the Franklin River when he slipped on a rock, becoming partially submerged and trapped in a crevice where he remained for nearly 20 hours. Mitch Parkinson, an intensive care flight paramedic who responded to the scene told The Guardian that the predicament was “the most challenging case that I have ever taken part in.” One surf lifesaver described the man as “wedged like an hourglass.” He and other rescuers tried freeing him using ropes and pulleys, eventually deploying airbags and hydraulic tools to try to shift the submerged rocks that were pinning the man. “The focus of the entire evening was ensuring that [amputation] was the absolute last resort,” Parkinson said. Deciding to amputate, he added “was not a discussion or decision that was made lightly.” The trapped man spoke only broken English, but his Lithuanian friends helped to supply him with hot drinks and meals during the rescue. A Lithuanian doctor in the tour group was able to act as a translator.

A man is rescued from the Franklin River in south west Tasmania on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
A man is rescued from the Franklin River in south west Tasmania on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Tasmania Police
Read it at The Guardian

3
Original ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies at 83
TELEVISION LEGEND
Jackie Salo 

Deputy Executive Editor

Updated 11.24.24 9:44AM EST 
Published 11.24.24 9:18AM EST 
Chuck Woolery
Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chuck Woolery, the legendary host of the dating show “Love Connection,” has died at 83. The veteran television personality, who was the original host of “Wheel of Fortune,” died at his home in Texas Saturday after experiencing trouble breathing, TMZ reported. His friend, Mark Young, also confirmed the news, writing on X, “It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him, RIP brother.” In 1983, Woolery kicked off his 11-year stint as the host of the famed dating show, “Love Connection,” where he became known for telling viewers before the commercial break, “We’ll be back in two minutes and two seconds.” Other notable television gigs included hosting the shows “Lingo,” “Greed” and “The Chuck Woolery Show.”

Read it at TMZ

4
TikTok Seeking Help From Musk Ahead of Trump Takeover
SOCIAL NETWORKING
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.24.24 11:05AM EST 
lon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 6, 2024.
Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed a law banning TikTok if ByteDance doesn’t divest itself of the platform by mid-January. David Swanson/File Photo/Reuters

TikTok is looking to Elon Musk for insight into the controversial app’s future ahead of Donald Trump’s coming administration. Musk, who is one of the president-elect’s closest confidants, also owns rival platform X. According to the Wall Street Journal, Shou Chew, chief executive of the popular video sharing app, began reaching out to Musk in recent weeks. He and and executives at TikTok’s parent company, Chinese tech giant ByteDance, see the Tesla CEO as a potential point of contact in the White House amid TikTok’s impending ban in the United States due to national security concerns. While sources familiar with the conversations say Chew has not explicitly asked Musk how to keep TikTok operating in the U.S., he has engaged with the billionaire on topics like Trump’s potential tech policy. ByteDance executives are reportedly cautiously optimistic about the conversations. Earlier this year, however, President Joe Biden signed a law banning TikTok if ByteDance doesn’t divest itself of the platform by mid-January. In May, TikTok filed a federal lawsuit arguing the new law violates the free-speech rights of its users.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

5
Patrick Mahomes Fined Over $14,000 for Gun Hand Gesture
PAY UP
Clay Walker
Updated 11.24.24 3:18AM EST 
Published 11.23.24 9:59PM EST 
Patrick Mahomes before a game against the Buffalo Bills in November 2024.
Bryan Bennett/Bryan Bennett/Getty

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have to pony up $14,069 after the NFL fined him for unsportsmanlike conduct. According to NBC Sports, the fine stems from a “violent” gesture Mahomes made last Sunday during a touchdown celebration in a game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills would go on to win the game, ending the Chiefs’ winning streak. A video posted to X by sports reporter Tom Pelissero shows the moment in question. In the clip, Mahomes can be seen making finger guns with both hands and pointing towards the crowd. Mahomes has yet to comment on the fine. Unfortunately for the three-time Super Bowl champion, this isn’t his first fine for conduct on the field. He was previously fined $50,000 for yelling at a game official in 2023 during another game against the Bills. “I had outbursts on the sideline and everybody saw it on a big game, and so there’s going to be consequences to that,” ESPN reports Mahomes said at the time.

Read it at NBC Sports

6
Zayn Malik Honors Liam Payne at Concert Days After His Funeral
‘LOVE YOU BRO’
Clay Walker
Published 11.23.24 9:11PM EST 
Liam Payne and Zayn Malik at the 2014 BRIT Awards.
David M. Benett/David M. Benett/Getty

Just days after Liam Payne’s funeral, Zayn Malik paid tribute to the late One Direction member at his concert in Leeds. X user @nandiscaya captured the tribute and posted the emotional video to X. In it, a large screen displays Payne’s name along with his birth and death year and a message that reads, “Love you bro.” Fans can be heard screaming as the song “Stardust” begins to play. Malik and his band clear the stage as the tune from his latest album is played and sung aloud by emotional concertgoers. Fans can be heard sobbing and breaking down in the audience. The 31-year-old musician first responded to Payne’s death in an Instagram post last month with a throwback photo of the two sleeping. The remaining four One Direction members paid their respects to Payne on Wednesday at his funeral service in Amersham. His burial came more than a month after he fatally fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Read it at X

7
Donald Trump Selects Brooke Rollins As Agriculture Secretary
YOU'RE HIRED
Clay Walker
Updated 11.24.24 3:20AM EST 
Published 11.23.24 7:05PM EST 
Brooke Rollins speaking at an event in 2022.
Tom Williams/Tom Williams/Getty

President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he has chosen Brooke Rollins to be the latest United States secretary of agriculture. In a statement posted to Truth Social, Trump writes that Rollins previously served on his 2016 Economic Advisory Council and was the director of the Domestic Policy Council during his first term. Rollins, an attorney, got a degree in agricultural development from Texas A&M University and currently runs the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit aiming to implement Trump’s policies. Also, in his post, Trump says, “Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American farmers, who are truly the backbone of our country.” In her new role, Rollins will be tasked with running the USDA, a department with 100,000 employees that farmers depend on. In an Instagram post, Rollins thanked Trump for her appointment. “It will be the honor of my life to fight for America’s farmers and our Nation’s agricultural communities,” she wrote.

8
Trump AG Pick Pam Bondi Was Caught Up in Dog Stealing Drama
DOGFIGHT
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.24.24 3:29AM EST 
Published 11.23.24 4:15PM EST 
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks about Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, U.S. June 11, 2016.
Despite the Coutures alleging Bondi “stole” their dog, she claimed she had received a “tremendous amount of support from people and animal rights activists” over the legal battle. Scott Audette/Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee was once accused of stealing a Louisiana family’s dog named Tank. In 2005, Tank’s then owners, Steve and Dorreen Couture, put the Saint Bernard in a Louisiana animal shelter to weather Hurricane Katrina. The pooch, however, made his way to Florida amid the storm’s chaos and was ultimately adopted by Bondi, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Tank was one of thousands of dogs separated from their owners during Katrina. In 2006, Tank’s original owners tracked him down in the the Tampa Bay area, but Bondi reportedly did not want to return the adopted animal. A 16-month legal battle ensued during which the Florida prosecutor claimed Tank had been “severely neglected‚” riddled with heartworms, and abused while in the care of the Coutures. The family denied Bondi’s allegations, suing Bondi and demanding she return Tank. The two sides settled privately, with the dog returning to the Coutures’ custody. Despite the Coutures alleging Bondi “stole” their dog, she claimed throughout her successful campaign for Florida attorney general in 2010 that she had received a “tremendous amount of support from people and animal rights activists” over the legal battle.

Read it at New York Post

9
Novak Djokovic Announces Longtime Tennis Rival as His New Coach
FRENEMIES
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.24.24 3:35AM EST 
Published 11.23.24 12:42PM EST 
Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic’s new coach is his longtime rival Andy Murray. Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has a new coach who knows his game better than just about anyone else—his longtime rival Andy Murray. The Serbian announced that he was teaming up with his fellow one-time world No. 1 in a Saturday post on X, which featured a brief compilation of the pair’s countless on-court duels set to dramatic music. “We played each other since we were boys, 25 years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits,” Djokovic said in a voice-over for the video. “We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. They called us game-changers, risk-takers, history-makers. I thought our story may be over. Turns out it has one final chapter. It’s time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner.” Murray hung up his racket in August after playing at pro level for 19 years, winning two Olympic championships and three Grand Slams. “He never liked retirement anyway,” Djokovic wrote in the post’s caption in a reference to Murray’s own retirement post.

Read it at X

10
R&B Singer Comes Out After Post by Alleged Scorned Lover
‘THAT’S OKAY’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 11.23.24 10:03AM EST 
Published 11.23.24 10:02AM EST 
Khalid speaks onstage at Spotlight: Khalid at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles
In a social media post, Khalid encouraged everyone to move on. Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording A

Grammy-nominated singer Khalid addressed his sexuality Friday after an alleged scorned lover attempted to out him. In an X post, Khalid shared a rainbow emoji and wrote, “There y’all go. next topic please.” The message came after an aspiring singer named Hugo D. Almonte shared a photo of them together and claimed they broke up over a “lie that I broke into his house.” When social media users began to question Almonte’s relationship claims, Khalid came out and confirm that he is gay. However, he made no mention of Almonte or the allegations mentioned in his post. “I am! And that’s okay,” wrote Khalid, who is best-known for collaborations with singer Normani, Benny Blanco and Halsey. In another message, Khalid wrote, “I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall.” As commentators came to Khalid’s defense and slammed Almonte’s efforts to out him, he added, “aight love y’all thank y’all I’m off this 🤞🏾.”

Read it at Unilad

