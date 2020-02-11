Philippines Dumps Decades-Old Military Pact With the United States
The Philippines has told the United States it will scrap a major security pact that has allowed American forces to train in the country for decades, according to reports. The agreement has seen the U.S. rotate forces through Philippine military bases since 1999. It’s also allowed for hundreds of joint exercises each year, and given the U.S. a key strategic foothold near the disputed South China Sea. The agreement remains in force for now, but will lapse in 180 days. President Rodrigo Duterte has become increasingly antagonistic toward the U.S. since he became enraged by Washington’s refusal to grant a visa to Sen. Ronald dela Rosa—the mastermind behind Duterte’s violent war against drugs—and sought closer relations with China. Duterte said in an angry speech late Monday that President Donald Trump has tried to save the agreement, but talks fell apart. Duterte accused the U.S. of meddling in Philippine affairs, saying: “America is very rude. They are so rude.”