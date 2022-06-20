Vacationing Lawyer Shot Dead Next to His Mom in Philadelphia Uber

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC Philadelphia
A government lawyer from the Philippines on a U.S. vacation with his mother was shot and killed in an Uber while they were on the way to the Philadelphia airport this weekend. “We travelled together and we are supposed to go home together! I will bring him home soon in a box!” Leah Bustamante Laylo wrote on Facebook of her son, John Albert Laylo, 35, next to photos from their trip. “I can’t explain the pain the heaviness I have in my heart. It took me hours to post this because still I can’t believe this happened!” The drive-by shooting happened early Saturday, and Laylo was pronounced dead at the hospital a day later. Police think it may have been a road-rage incident.