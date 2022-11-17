I Hated Electric Razors Until I Tried Philips’ OneBlade

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The last time I used an electric razor, it was my very first time shaving. I remember the shave feeling uncomfortable, looking uneven, and thinking the whole process took too long. My biggest question, until recently, was why sacrifice a close shave for the idea that you won’t cut yourself? (I would still cut myself!) But here’s the thing: I was looking at electric razors wrong this whole time. They shouldn’t replace your manual razor, but instead, be the perfect add-on to your grooming package. That is, if you find the right one.

That’s where the Philips Norelco OneBlade comes in. Think of it less as a shaver—it’s not—and think of it more as a trimmer. First of all, it doesn’t have that three-head design that many electric razors have—I’m not really sure how they expect that to work on a human face in the first place. Instead, it’s modeled closely after a regular razor, but instead of razor blades inside the cartridge, is a stainless-steel blade that can cut at 200-times per second. The reality is, this doesn’t give you a close-to-the-face shave, and that’s alright, it never pretends to. Instead, it is designed to give you a perfectly even stubble across your face.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

Since the OneBlade comes with three different-sized guards you can easily attach to the head, I grew out my facial hair quite a bit to test each one out. I tried all three and each came out perfectly even across my face—a different length of stubble is achievable depending on what kind of look you’re going for.

But one of my favorite parts of the OneBlade has to be the precision blade on the top. This allows you to trim your sideburns to perfection or get any hard-to-reach hairs around your upper lip. With the entire system being compatible for wet or dry shaving and easy to clean, I’ve been reaching for my manual razor a lot less. While it requires you to change the blade every few months, I prefer this over attempting half-heartedly to wash it in some strange solution. The bottom line is this: I don’t need a perfectly close-to-the-face shave every time, just an even one and a quick one. And the OneBlade gives me exactly that.

