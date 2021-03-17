Grab Our Favorite Toothbrush on Sale on Amazon Now

CHEAT SHEET
    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

    If you’re not using an electric toothbrush you love, now is a great time to make the switch. Not only does it lead to a better clean, it also helps you focus on the parts of your matter. If you’re looking to upgrade your toothbrush, you’re in luck. One of our favorites is almost 40% off on Amazon right now.

    Philips Sonicare HX9690 Electric Toothbrush

    Down From $170

    Buy at Amazon$104

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo reviewed the Philips Sonicare Electric Brush and loved it. Not only does it sync to your phone so you can follow the brushing around your mouth, you also earn points every time your brush. The Sonicare app helps adjust your technique so you get a squeaky clean, every single time.

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.